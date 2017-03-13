Marine Link
Diana Containerships Reactivates Time Charter With OOCL

March 13, 2017

M/V Pucon. Photo: Diana Containerships Inc.

 Diana Containerships Inc. (DCIX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, has announced that it plans to reactivate one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, the m/v Pucon. 

 
The company also announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Hong Kong, for the m/v Pucon. 
 
The gross charter rate is US$10,750 per day, minus a 3.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period of thirteen (13) months, plus or minus thirty (30) days. The charter is expected to commence on April 27, 2017.
 
The “Pucon” is a 6,541 TEU container vessel built in 2006.
 
This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.87 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
 
Diana Containerships Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 12 container vessels (6 Post-Panamax and 6 Panamax).  The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. 
 
