Marine Link
Friday, February 10, 2017

Diana Containerships Charters Post-Panamax to Hapag-Lloyd

February 10, 2017

Photo Diana Containerships

Photo Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc. today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hamburg, for one of its Post-Panamax container vessels, the m/v March, for a period of minimum nine (9) months to maximum fourteen (14) months.

The gross charter rate is US$1 per day for the first 15 days of the charter period and US$6,850 per day for the balance period of the time charter, in each case minus a 1.25% commission paid to third parties. The charter is expected to commence on February 23, 2017.

The “March” is a 5,576 TEU container vessel built in 2004. This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.75 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2017 - The Ship Repair & Conversion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News