VBMS awarded EnBW Hohe See cabling contract

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that its subsidiary VBMS has been awarded an inter-array cabling contract with a value of approximately EUR 80 million by EnBW Hohe See GmbH & Co.KG for the 500 MW EnBW Hohe See Offshore Wind Farm. The contract includes the supply, installation and burial as well as termination and testing of seventy nine (79) 33kV inter-array cables. The project execution will commence in 2017 with cable installation activities scheduled for 2018 and 2019.



The Hohe See offshore wind farm is situated approximately 90 kilometers north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea. The project will cover an area of around 40 square kilometers with water depths of up to 40 meters.



Boskalis' strategy is aimed at benefitting from key macro-economic factors which drive worldwide demand in our markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. This project is closely related to the development of generating renewable energy due to climate change and increasing energy consumption.

