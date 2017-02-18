Marine Link
Saturday, February 18, 2017

VBMS awarded EnBW Hohe See cabling contract

February 18, 2017

Photo Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V

Photo Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that its subsidiary VBMS has been awarded an inter-array cabling contract with a value of approximately EUR 80 million by EnBW Hohe See GmbH & Co.KG for the 500 MW EnBW Hohe See Offshore Wind Farm. The contract includes the supply, installation and burial as well as termination and testing of seventy nine (79) 33kV inter-array cables. The project execution will commence in 2017 with cable installation activities scheduled for 2018 and 2019.
 
The Hohe See offshore wind farm is situated approximately 90 kilometers north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea. The project will cover an area of around 40 square kilometers with water depths of up to 40 meters.
 
Boskalis' strategy is aimed at benefitting from key macro-economic factors which drive worldwide demand in our markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. This project is closely related to the development of generating renewable energy due to climate change and increasing energy consumption.
 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News