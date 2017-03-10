Marine Link
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Chemline Launches Contractor Services

March 10, 2017

Polyurea/polyurethane protective coatings manufacturer Chemline said it has established a new dedicated sales team and web page specifically for contractors.

 
The company has served primarily the OEM market for 20 years, and is now adding contractor-focused services is in response to growing customer demand.
 
According to Chemline, it is distinguished by its proprietary formulations and on-site service. For example, a Chemline technician is available to travel to customer sites to train contractors and their employees to properly prep and apply product, and to make sure the coating is working correctly for their application. 
 
As a distributor for Graco spray services, Chemline offers in-house technical services to train contractors in the use of Graco sprayers. It can also deliver equipment and replacement parts.  
 
“We find that most coating problems are in the application, either the equipment or the technique,” said John Pantanella, CEO of Chemline. “In addition to helping customers find the right coating up front, our people are available to come to a customer’s work site to train employees in the application and use of equipment.”
