Marine Link
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Vessel Contractors – Re-shaping for the Rebound

March 6, 2017

 The announcement on the 28th February of EMAS Chiyoda’s bankruptcy is the latest in a long line of vessel contractors to fall victim to the downturn since January 2015, says a report by Douglas-Westwood.

 
 Multiple companies such as Cal Dive, Ceona, Cecon, Hercules Offshore (HERO), Harkand and Swiber have entered into administration, taking a significant number of vessels out of the active fleet. 
 
In other cases, internal restructuring measures (e.g. Siem Offshore (SIOFFO.ST), Boa Offshore, Deepocean etc.) were/have been in order. Whilst current indicators of subsea activity (e.g. subsea tree orders) remain weak, industry sentiment is improving, with oil prices approximately 76% higher this February relative to the average WTI recorded in February 2016.
 
With a market equilibrium and a recovery in sight, 2017 represents an opportune time for substantial industry consolidation and opportunistic vessel acquisitions to support long-term business strategy objectives. 
 
For example, McDermott’s recent acquisition of the newbuild ‘Ceona Amazon’ at a significant 77% discount to the reported build cost, will serve to strengthen and rejuvenate its subsea fleet, putting the company one step closer to their ultra-deepwater expansion strategy.
 
The recent downturn has been one of the most trying times in the history of the subsea industry. However, the removal of non-competitive low-spec vessels and strategic moves by vessel contractors to acquire high-spec vessels at discount rates, will find themselves well positioned to capitalise as the market continues to stabilise.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News