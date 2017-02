Marine Jet Power has been awarded two new contracts to supply waterjets for another eight units 500T Patrol Vessels for the Korean Coast Guard: five vessels to be built by Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction and three vessels to be built by Kangnam Corporation.



The propulsion system comprises a MJP 950 double drive and MJP 750 double booster waterjets. Powered by four diesel engines at a total of 14 MW the top speed is over 35 knots.



The eight new vessels will be delivered during 2018, continuing the existing 500T-program and extending the series to now comprise a total of 23 vessels.