Group De Cloedt will have her dry cargo vessel DC Eems converted into a trailing suction hopper dredger.

Kooiman Marine Group in Zwijndrecht has received the order for this project.



The DC Eems, currently under management with EemsWerken, (family Kornet) from Werkendam, measures approximately 90m x 15m. Upon completion of the conversion, she will have a hopper of 2,450 cbm and will be employed within the granulate / dredging fleet of Group De Cloedt, under a new name.



The entire engineering and conversion will be arranged by Kooiman at their shipyard in Zwijndrecht.

The delivery is scheduled for early 2018.