Workshop Promotes Maritime Security Cooperation in Kenya

Kenyan officials involved in maritime law enforcement are taking part in a workshop and scenario-based simulation exercise in Mombassa, Kenya (31 January – 3 February).

The International Maritime Organization (IMO)-led event will enhance inter-agency cooperation in the country and promote a whole of Government approach in dealing with maritime security challenges.

The workshop, organized with the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), brings together key stakeholders in Kenya to discuss practical, concrete steps to ensure effective coordination in combating maritime crimes – through information sharing, unified command, and enhanced maritime domain awareness.

The training is being coordinated by IMO’s Kiruja Micheni and supported by a team of eight maritime law enforcement experts (currently deployed with US Naval Forces as part of the Africa maritime exercise Cutlass Express 2017) from the Canadian Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Navy, Australian Navy and the Royal Netherlands Navy.

The training will also include mentorship and hands-on practical training for operators from the Regional Rescue Coordination Centre, Kenya Navy Unit (4-7 February). Additionally, the team is supporting the KMA in reviewing standard operating procedures for the Mombasa Information Sharing Centre with a view to identifying areas for future improvement.