Marine Link
Friday, February 3, 2017

Lockheed Martin Backs UK Cyber-Training Initiative

February 3, 2017

The British arm of U.S. defence major Lockheed Martin (LMT) said on Friday it would back a UK government initiative to train students in cyber security to combat a growing skills gap in the area.


Through the UK government's CyberFirst initiative, Lockheed Martin will sponsor a number of students across a three-year period and provide them with work placements during their studies.

"There's an emerging cyber skills gap and it's vital that this gap is addressed," said Peter Ruddock, chief executive of Lockheed Martin UK.

"Supporting CyberFirst will become an integral part of our work to maintain Britain's cyber defences ..."

Launched in May 2016, CyberFirst is a work-study programme in online security targeted at students who are about to start university or are in their first year and run by the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Earlier on Friday, a parliamentary report said the British government is taking too long to consolidate co-ordinate an "alphabet soup" of agencies tasked with information protection.
 
 
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Stephen Addison)
