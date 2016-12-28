Father, Daughter Rescued from Vessel Taking on Water

The Coast Guard rescued Jonathan Mason and his 5-year-old daughter from their pleasure craft near the north end of Lake Borgne, Louisiana, Tuesday.



Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report at 4:10 p.m. from the St. Bernard Sheriffs Office that a 17ft pleasure craft was taking on water with two people on board.



A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched at 4:50 p.m.



The MH-65 aircrew arrived on scene at 5:10 p.m. and transported the father and daughter to Air Station New Orleans where they were met by emergency medical services and then released to their family members.



The father and daughter were reported to be in stable condition.



