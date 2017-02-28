Marine Link
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Newbuild Suezmax Tanker Delivered to NAT

February 28, 2017

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) said it has taken delivery of Nordic Space, its second Suezmax newbuilding tanker of 158,000 deadweight tons, built at Sungdong Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., South Korea.

The Nordic Space has started on her maiden voyage.

NAT now has a fleet of 33 Suezmax vessels, including three newbuildings to be delivered during the second half of 2018.
 
NAT said the expansion of the fleet is important for increasing its earnings and dividend capacity.
