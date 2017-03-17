Marine Link
Friday, March 17, 2017

Conrad Delivers Barge to Vane Brothers

March 17, 2017

  • Photo: Conrad Shipyard
  • Photo: Conrad Shipyard
  • Photo: Conrad Shipyard Photo: Conrad Shipyard
  • Photo: Conrad Shipyard Photo: Conrad Shipyard

Conrad Shipyard recently delivered the DOUBLE SKIN 510A, a 55,000-BBL capacity asphalt barge, to the Vane Brothers Company of Baltimore, Md.

 
The DOUBLE SKIN 510A was constructed at Conrad’s Deepwater South facility in Amelia, La. and will operate out of Philadelphia, Pa.
