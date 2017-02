Related News

NOIA Slams BOEM’s Denial of Offshore Seismic Permits

National Ocean Industries Association President Randall Luthi today issued the following statement on the Bureau of Ocean…

New Heavy Lift Jack-up Vessel Design

SeaOwls and Ulstein launched a new heavy lift jack-up vessel design, the SOUL, at the Offshore Wind Journal Conference on February 7.

Last Port of Call for the US Merchant Marine?

The privately owned U.S.-flag foreign trading fleet, which is an essential component of U.S. sealift capability, stands on the edge of a precipice.

Kongsberg Eyes Key Contract in German-Norwegian Submarine Deal

Norwegian conglomerate Kongsberg Gruppen aims to supply command and control systems to the submarines that Norway and Germany plan to order from Germany's Thyssenkrupp…

TGS Hires Polarcus for Europe

Polarcus has received a letter of award from TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company, a marine seismic data acquisition specialist…

Workshop Promotes Maritime Security Cooperation in Kenya

Kenyan officials involved in maritime law enforcement are taking part in a workshop and scenario-based simulation exercise in Mombassa…

China's Flattop "Tests Weapons" in South China Sea

A group of Chinese warships led by its sole aircraft carrier is testing weapons and equipment in exercises this week in the South China Sea that are going to plan…

US Decommissions USS Enterprise

The aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise (CVN 65), was decommissioned during a ceremony held in the ship's hangar bay, Feb. 3, says a Navy press release.