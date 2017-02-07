Keppel Delivers FPSO for Brazil

Keppel Offshore & Marine’s shipyard in Brazil, BrasFELS, has delivered P-66, the first of the Replicante series of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units, to Tupi BV.

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel FELS Brasil SA's BrasFELS shipyard, has delivered the FPSO P-66 to Tupi BV (a consortium formed by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, operator with 65 percent; BG E&P Brasil - a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, with 25 percent; and Petrogal Brasil with 10 percent), which is represented by Petrobras. P-66 departed the shipyard on February 4, 2017 to be deployed in the Lula Sul field, Santos Basin, Brazil.

BrasFELS was engaged for two Replicante projects, P-66 and P-69. The shipyard's workscope for the projects includes the fabrication, integration, testing and commissioning of topside modules. The Replicante FPSOs are a series of FPSOs of similar design and specifications ordered by Petrobras for the Santos Basin pre-salt region.

(KPELF) FELS Brasil said, “We are proud to partner Petrobras on the Replicante projects and deliver the FPSO P-66 to their highest satisfaction. It will add to Keppel's track record of more than 30 safe and successful major projects for Brazil. Work on the second Replicante FPSO, P-69, is progressing well and we look forward to continue Kwok Kai Choong, CEO and President of Keppel FELS Brasil said, “We are proud to partner Petrobras on the Replicante projects and deliver the FPSO P-66 to their highest satisfaction. It will add to Keppel's track record of more than 30 safe and successful major projects for Brazil. Work on the second Replicante FPSO, P-69, is progressing well and we look forward to continue supporting Petrobras as their choice shipyard in tapping Brazil's vast oil and gas resources.”

FPSO P-66 has a production capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 6 million cubic meters of gas per day. It also has a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil.

BrasFELS has built up extensive capabilities and experience in FPSO projects over the years. Including FPSO P-66, the shipyard has completed seven FPSO projects since 2010.

Apart from FPSO P-66, BrasFELS has two other ongoing FPSO projects, its second Replicante unit, FPSO P-69, and Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes MV29.