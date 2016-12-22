Delivery of Seventh Drilling Unit to NDC

Lamprell (ticker: LAM), a provider of diversified engineering and contracting services to the energy industry, announced the completion of construction on the jackup drilling rig, Al Gharbia, and its delivery to Abu Dhabi’s National Drilling Company (NDC).

The contract for the NDC “Al Gharbia” rig was signed in November 2014 and this is the seventh rig in a series of nine rigs being built and delivered by Lamprell to NDC. All nine rigs have been designed according to the Cameron LeTourneau Super 116E (Enhanced) Class design. The remaining two rigs are proceeding on schedule and will be delivered as planned in 2017.