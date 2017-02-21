Marine Link
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Delivery of 43m Dive Support Vessel

February 21, 2017

Incat Crowther completed delivery of the Oceanicasub V, the second of a pair of 43m Monohull Subsea Dive Support Vessels (SDSV) constructed by Arpoador Shipyard in Guaruja’, Brazil.

The vessels are owned and operated by Oceanica of Rio de Janeiro for charter by the Brazilian oil giant, Petrobras. The innovative design is the culmination of a close collaboration by the designer, builder, and operator.

The RINA-classed vessel is efficiently equipped for a crew complement of 36 and features a wide array of dive support equipment including deck crane, ROV A-frame, dive bell A-frame, hyperbaric chamber, HIPAP, rescue/workboat with associated davit, and all necessary dive operations related spaces and equipment.

Crew accommodation and operational spaces are finished to a high standard and the layout of machinery and open deck spaces are well thought out to provide safe operations. As a result, the vessels are exceeding expectations of both operator and charterer.

Four (4) Cummins QSK-19, 660 bhp main engines, coupled to Hamilton HM 521 waterjets through ZF 2000 gearboxes, provide propulsion power to the vessel. The waterjet propulsion has been selected to reduce diver risk. Electrical power is provided by three (3) Cummins QSM 11, 300 ekW gensets plus one (1) Cummins 6BT5.9, 92 ekW emergency genset. Three (3) Thrustmaster 150kw tunnel thrusters provide maneuvering and station keeping power. Class 2 dynamic positioning is provided via a Kongsberg system and a quartet of Intermarine fin stabilizers are provided to reduce vessel motions and enhance crew comfort.

SPECIFICATIONS – 43M MONOHULL DIVE SUPPORT VESSEL

PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS
Length Overall                 141’ 1” / 43m
Length Waterline               133’ 10” / 40.8m
Beam Overall                    30’ 6” / 9.3m
Draft (hull)                            6’ 10” / 2.1m
Depth                                 13’ 11” / 4.25m
Tonnage                             <500 GT ITC
Construction                    Marine Grade Aluminum

CAPACITIES
Fuel Oil                      34 183 gallons / 119 400 litres
Fresh Water                    9 985 gallons / 37 800 litres
Sullage                        1 664 gallons / 6 300 litres
Crew / Dive                         Personnel 36

PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE
Speed (Service)                          12 knots
Main Engines                        4 x Cummins QSK 19
Power                                    4 x 492kW @ 1800rpm
Gearboxes                            4 x ZF 2000
Waterjets                               4 x Hamilton HM 521
Generators                            3 x Cummins QSM 11
Emergency Generator                 1 x Cummins 6BT
Bow Thrusters                       3 x Thrustmaster 30TT200AL
REGULATORY
Flag                                       Brazil
Class / Survey                     RINA C Special Service
                                              DYNAPOS-AM/AT R
                                              Diving Support, AUT-CCS
                                              Unrestricted
 

