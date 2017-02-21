Delivery of 43m Dive Support Vessel

Incat Crowther completed delivery of the Oceanicasub V, the second of a pair of 43m Monohull Subsea Dive Support Vessels (SDSV) constructed by Arpoador Shipyard in Guaruja’, Brazil.



The vessels are owned and operated by Oceanica of Rio de Janeiro for charter by the Brazilian oil giant, Petrobras. The innovative design is the culmination of a close collaboration by the designer, builder, and operator.



The RINA-classed vessel is efficiently equipped for a crew complement of 36 and features a wide array of dive support equipment including deck crane, ROV A-frame, dive bell A-frame, hyperbaric chamber, HIPAP, rescue/workboat with associated davit, and all necessary dive operations related spaces and equipment.



Crew accommodation and operational spaces are finished to a high standard and the layout of machinery and open deck spaces are well thought out to provide safe operations. As a result, the vessels are exceeding expectations of both operator and charterer.



Four (4) Cummins QSK-19, 660 bhp main engines, coupled to Hamilton HM 521 waterjets through ZF 2000 gearboxes, provide propulsion power to the vessel. The waterjet propulsion has been selected to reduce diver risk. Electrical power is provided by three (3) Cummins QSM 11, 300 ekW gensets plus one (1) Cummins 6BT5.9, 92 ekW emergency genset. Three (3) Thrustmaster 150kw tunnel thrusters provide maneuvering and station keeping power. Class 2 dynamic positioning is provided via a Kongsberg system and a quartet of Intermarine fin stabilizers are provided to reduce vessel motions and enhance crew comfort.



SPECIFICATIONS – 43M MONOHULL DIVE SUPPORT VESSEL



PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS

Length Overall 141’ 1” / 43m

Length Waterline 133’ 10” / 40.8m

Beam Overall 30’ 6” / 9.3m

Draft (hull) 6’ 10” / 2.1m

Depth 13’ 11” / 4.25m

Tonnage <500 GT ITC

Construction Marine Grade Aluminum



CAPACITIES

Fuel Oil 34 183 gallons / 119 400 litres

Fresh Water 9 985 gallons / 37 800 litres

Sullage 1 664 gallons / 6 300 litres

Crew / Dive Personnel 36



PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE

Speed (Service) 12 knots

Main Engines 4 x Cummins QSK 19

Power 4 x 492kW @ 1800rpm

Gearboxes 4 x ZF 2000

Waterjets 4 x Hamilton HM 521

Generators 3 x Cummins QSM 11

Emergency Generator 1 x Cummins 6BT

Bow Thrusters 3 x Thrustmaster 30TT200AL

REGULATORY

Flag Brazil

Class / Survey RINA C Special Service

DYNAPOS-AM/AT R

Diving Support, AUT-CCS

Unrestricted

