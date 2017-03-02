d’Amico Delays Delivery of LR1 Tankers
Tanker shipping company d’Amico Tankers agreed with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.Ltd. – South Korea to postpone the delivery of its first newbuilding LR1 (Long Range – 75,000 dwt)from April 2017 to October 2017.
