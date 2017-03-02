Marine Link
Thursday, March 2, 2017

d’Amico Delays Delivery of LR1 Tankers

March 2, 2017

Photo: d’Amico ​Società di Navigazione SpA

 Tanker shipping company d’Amico Tankers agreed with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.Ltd. – South Korea to postpone the delivery of its first newbuilding LR1 (Long Range – 75,000 dwt)from April 2017 to October 2017.

 
This agreement follows a specific request of an oil major and a key customer of the Company, which will take the vessel on a 18 month TC contract upon her delivery from Hyundai Vinashin Shipyard Co. Ltd. – Vietnam. 
 
At the same time, the estimated delivery dates of the remaining 5 LR1s under construction at Hyundai Vinashin Shipyard Co. Ltd. – Vietnam, have also been slightly delayed by approximately 2 months compared to the original schedule. 
 
Meanwhile,  M/T High Challenge, an ‘Eco’ new-building MR (Medium Range – 50,000 dwt) product tanker built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd. – South Korea at their Hyundai Vinashin Shipyard Co. Ltd. – Vietnam, was delivered to the Company. 
 
In January 2017, d’Amico Tankers sold MT High Endurance and MT High Endeavour, two 46,992 dwt medium-range product tanker vessels, built in 2004 by STX, South Korea, to Sea World Tankers a client of Sea World Management SAM, for a consideration of US$ 13.5 million each. 
 
At the same time, d’Amico Tankers will maintain the commercial employment of the Vessels having also concluded with the Buyer a 4 years time charter agreement at an attractive rate. 
 
