ASV Global to demonstrate C-Worker 5 ASV at Ocean Business exhibition

ASV Global has announced it will be demonstrating its C-Worker 5 Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV) at the Ocean Business exhibition in Southampton, 4-6 April 2017.



Designed, built, and operated by ASV Global, C-Worker 5 is the ideal platform to support construction and survey operations in combination with cutting-edge hydrographic, positioning and communication systems from leading manufacturers such as Kongsberg Maritime. The 5.5m ASV is designed for up to 7 days endurance at survey speeds of up to 7 knots, minimising launch and recovery operations and increasing survey efficiency.



C-Worker 5 will be hosting a variety of Kongsberg Maritime systems during the demonstration, including EM2040P, Seapath 130, MicroPAP and Maritime Broadband Radio. Underwater positioning will be provided by Kongsberg Maritime’s cNODE transponders. This selection of sensors will show C-Worker 5’s capabilities as a survey and subsea positioning platform and enable visitors to see the ASView® control system in action.



C-Worker 5 has a proven track record of reducing the cost of survey work, having carried out data collection in conditions up to sea state 5. In 2016, survey company TerraSond used the C-Worker 5 alongside their survey vessel to run a major hydrographic survey in the Bering Sea region of Alaska. The C-Worker 5 collected 2,275 nautical line miles of side scan and multibeam data – 44% of the project total. Using the C-Worker 5 resulted in an on-site time saving of almost 25 days.



Ocean Business visitors will be able to see the vehicle and sensors operating throughout the show at the ASV Global stand (U4). Kongsberg Maritime will also run demonstrations on its Ocean Business stand (P2), focusing on the live data collected from the Kongsberg systems aboard the C-Worker 5.