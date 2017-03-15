Marine Link
Horizon Names Hotz VP, Business Development

March 15, 2017

John Hotz (Photo: Horizon Shipbuilding)

Bayou La Batre, Ala. shipbuilder Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc. said it has hired John Hotz as Vice President of Business Development.

Hotz brings to the role industry experience and a background in business development, having worked within the commercial and government marine sector throughout his entire 27-year career, including positions at several domestic and international boat builders.

“John will focus on growing Horizon’s core competencies in the global marketplace and continue to build on the momentum we have been able to secure internationally,” said Travis R. Short, President of Horizon Shipbuilding. “John will help foster and develop new relationships and strengthen ties with our existing customer base. In addition to maintaining our presence in our current markets, John will strongly pursue refit and refurbishment work as well.”

