CMA CGM to Continue its Development Strategy

In 2017, leveraging its global presence, dynamism, capacity of adaptation and innovation, and strategic actions implemented in 2016, CMA CGM should benefit from the sector’s improving environment, initiated in the 4th quarter of 2016.

According to a company press release, the group will maintain its discipline in its unit expenses control, pursuing the execution of the Agility plan.

CMA CGM does not anticipate any new ship orders on a short-term basis in order to maintain the still delicate balance between supply and demand. The Group has also postponed to 2018 the delivery of 3 vessels originally planned in 2017.

The company said that it will continue its development strategy by strengthening of the maritime offer with an additional offer in logistics.

CMA CGM also plans acceleration of the innovation strategy, particularly in the digital space: strengthening of the e-commerce offer, setting up of partnerships with start-ups etc.

The company will focus on internal skills development, as a key differentiating factor: launch of CMA CGM’s Academy, opening in Singapore soon and in the United States in the medium-term.

Regarding financial expectations, the company said that in line with the 4th quarter of 2016, the first months of 2017 show an improvement in freight rates, and an increase in volumes.

CMA CGM, founded by Jacques R. Saadé, is a leading worldwide shipping group. Its 453 vessels call more than 420 ports in the world on all 5 continents. In 2016, they carried 15.6 million* TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units).

Now headed by Rodolphe Saadé, CMA CGM enjoys a continuous growth and keeps innovating to offer its customers new maritime, terrestrial, and logistical solutions.

With a presence in 160 countries and through its 600 agencies network, the Group employs 29,000 people worldwide, including 2,400 in its headquarters in Marseilles.