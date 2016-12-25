Yoder Promoted Director of Research & Development, GOST

Marine Security Leader Bolsters Technical Team with New Appointment Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a world leader in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced today the promotion of Rob Yoder to Director of Research & Development.



“Rob has been integral to the development of our product line over the past several years and key to our success,” said Jay Keenan, president and CEO of GOST. “Recent advancements in our market, in particular the connectivity of vessels and wireless

communications, have compelled us to focus on creatively incorporating new technologies in new ways. Rob has been involved with hands-on development and installation of our systems for years and no one has a better grasp of how to use them

as effectively as he does. We have supreme confidence that his work will continue to deliver incredible benefits to our customers and help grow our brand.”



Yoder has served the company for over four years in the capacity of technical sales representative and lead technical support agent, and will use his vast experience to take on the director’s role from Brian Kane who has been promoted to Chief Technology

Officer. In his new position, Yoder will rely on his extensive practical understanding of the full GOST suite of security systems to manage the technical support department; develop technical documentation, such as installation and user manuals; design, test and implement new technologies; and support GOST’s global marine electronics dealer and distributor network to insure its products are installed properly and working to specification.



“Our team is the most dedicated collection of professionals I have had the privilege of working with,” said Yoder. “I am very excited to take on the responsibility of managing the technical direction of the product line. We have big plans for the future of GOST and I look forward to putting these ideas into action.”

