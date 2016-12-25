Marine Link
Monday, December 26, 2016

Yoder Promoted Director of Research & Development, GOST

December 25, 2016

ROB YODER PHOTO GOST

ROB YODER PHOTO GOST

Marine Security Leader Bolsters Technical Team with New Appointment Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a world leader in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced today the promotion of Rob Yoder to Director of Research & Development.

“Rob has been integral to the development of our product line over the past several years and key to our success,” said Jay Keenan, president and CEO of GOST. “Recent advancements in our market, in particular the connectivity of vessels and wireless
communications, have compelled us to focus on creatively incorporating new technologies in new ways. Rob has been involved with hands-on development and installation of our systems for years and no one has a better grasp of how to use them
as effectively as he does. We have supreme confidence that his work will continue to deliver incredible benefits to our customers and help grow our brand.”

Yoder has served the company for over four years in the capacity of technical sales representative and lead technical support agent, and will use his vast experience to take on the director’s role from Brian Kane who has been promoted to Chief Technology
Officer. In his new position, Yoder will rely on his extensive practical understanding of the full GOST suite of security systems to manage the technical support department; develop technical documentation, such as installation and user manuals; design, test and implement new technologies; and support GOST’s global marine electronics dealer and distributor network to insure its products are installed properly and working to specification.

“Our team is the most dedicated collection of professionals I have had the privilege of working with,” said Yoder. “I am very excited to take on the responsibility of managing the technical direction of the product line. We have big plans for the future of GOST and I look forward to putting these ideas into action.”
 

Email


Related News

Bibby Offshore Wins Shell Subsea Deal

Barry Macleod, managing director Photo Bibby Offshore

Bibby Offshore, the leading subsea services provider to the oil and gas industry, has this year been awarded two contracts…

Great Ships of 2016: Lindanger

(Photo: Hyundai Mipo)

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction.

JF Subsea Inspects Shell Oil Rigs with New ROV technique

Photo James Fisher Subsea

James Fisher Subsea (JF Subsea), a world leading subsea services division of James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS), has reduced…

Peru Workers Plan Strike That Could Disrupt LNG Exports

Natural gas workers in Peru plan to hold an indefinite strike starting Dec. 29 that would disrupt production of the widely-used fuel as well as Royal Dutch Shell Plc's liquefied natural gas exports…

BOEM Oil and Gas Lease Sale: 48m Acres

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Director Abigail Ross Hopper announced the bureau will offer more than 48 million acres offshore Louisiana, Mississippi…

Kongsberg Adds CO2 Emissions App to K-Fleet

K-Fleet (Photo: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime has developed a new Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) application for…

Popular News

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas is a proverbial ‘rags-to-riches’ story, emerging from rural Indiana to build a corporate empire.

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

During a repair stop on the Atlantic, the “Bremen Express” (8,750 TEU) experienced rolling for reasons yet to be determined.

Royal HaskoningDHV Appoints Two Corporate Directors

Royal HaskoningDHV Appoints Two Corporate Directors

Royal HaskoningDHV appoints two new leaders at Corporate level for Finance & Control and Global HR Services: Jasper de Wit has been named Corporate

Jobs

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News