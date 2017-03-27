ABS Leads Industry Discussion on 2020 Sulfur Cap Impact Scenarios

ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, held its annual National and Regional Committee meetings in London, Copenhagen and Hamburg in mid-March.

“Our committee meetings provide a platform for transparent, robust and engaging conversation with industry,” says ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki.

The committee meetings provide a forum for ABS Members, including owners, operators, charterers, and industry representatives from flag administrations, owner associations, the shipbuilding and insurance sectors, to come together with ABS leaders and discuss pertinent industry issues and developments. They are an important part of an ongoing dialogue with industry to address technical, operational and regulatory challenges.

Air emission requirements, including the impending 2020 sulfur cap and the EU MRV regulation, were particular areas of interest at this year’s meetings. As owners begin to prepare for compliance, they want to be sure they have selected solutions that best meet their unique fleet profiles.

ABS is offering guidance that gives more confidence that the most suitable choices are being made. As the first accredited class society to perform EU MRV assessments, ABS is helping companies make adjustments to align their plans with applicable requirements.

Additional subjects discussed at the annual meetings ranged from industry outlooks to impacts of other regulatory changes and included external presentations on shipping finance , the shipbuilding landscape and the digital transition and its effect on shipping.