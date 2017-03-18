Polish Terminal Dispatching LNG to Estonia

Liquefied natural gas from the Świnoujście LNG terminal is being loaded onto tank trucks and transported to Estonia. Its serves as fuel for ferries built in 2015 in the Polish shipyard in Gdańsk.

The loading of LNG onto tank trucks takes place at the terminal on business days. Depending on the number of orders, up to a dozen or so tank trailers leave for various locations within 12 hours. However, there are several to a maximum of fifteen or so trucks transporting liquefied natural gas to Estonia per week.

- The loading takes place on the basis of previously arranged schedules - explains Tomasz Pietrasieński, Gaz-System spokesperson

Hence there are no problems with queues, with the exception of situations not resulting from the work of the terminal, i.e. traffic on the roads. The average loading time is around one hour.

The tank trucks leaving the terminal must travel 1,600 kilometres to get to Estonia. The reason for which the recipients have chosen the raw material from the terminal in Świnoujście is the high quality of the fuel.