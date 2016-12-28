Scot Seat Names H.O. Bostrom as US Distributor

Specialist shock mitigation seating manufacturer Scot Seat KPM Marine has appointed H.O. Bostrom Company, Inc. as its official U.S. distributor.

H.O. Bostrom, a 70-year-old, family-owned manufacturer of seating solutions for vehicles and equipment in the marine industry and other specialty markets, said it intends to broaden the range of its marine product line with the addition of Scot Seat Shock Mitigation Marine seating solutions.

Established in 2000, Scot Seat is also a family run company, supplying products for use by rescue services, military operators, police forces as well as commercial boat operators worldwide. Its seats are produced in Ayrshire, Scotland and manufactured from marine grade materials. The company also provides tracked mounting systems for seating giving flexibility to vessel usage.

Scot Seat Managing Director, Jonathan Young commented, “Both ourselves and H.O. Bostrom are family owned and operated business and we felt that this would be a good fit for our products as they understood our products and how we operate.”