MSRC Names Dulisse CEO

Oil spill response organization Marine Spill Response Corporation (MSRC) has named Carmine Dulisse as its new President and CEO effective March 1, 2017.

Dulisse joins MSRC after more than 30 years with ExxonMobil in various roles, including the maritime and crisis management arenas. He was one of the founding officers of the Marine Well Containment Company (MWCC) in the capacity of Health, Safety, and Environmental Officer from 2011 to 2015, prior to returning to ExxonMobil as the corporation’s Global Emergency Preparedness & Response Manager. He served in this capacity until retiring from ExxonMobil and joining MSRC on March 1.