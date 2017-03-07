Marine Link
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

MSRC Names Dulisse CEO

March 7, 2017

 Oil spill response organization Marine Spill Response Corporation (MSRC) has named Carmine Dulisse as its new President and CEO effective March 1, 2017.

 
Dulisse joins MSRC after more than 30 years with ExxonMobil in various roles, including the maritime and crisis management arenas. He was one of the founding officers of the Marine Well Containment Company (MWCC) in the capacity of Health, Safety, and Environmental Officer from 2011 to 2015, prior to returning to ExxonMobil as the corporation’s Global Emergency Preparedness & Response Manager. He served in this capacity until retiring from ExxonMobil and joining MSRC on March 1.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News