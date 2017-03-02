ABS Advises on Hybrid Electric Power Systems

ABS has published the ABS Advisory on Hybrid Electric Power Systems to help marine and offshore owners and operators make decisions about energy generation and storage.



“ABS continues to lead industry safety with the first comprehensive Advisory to address the latest hybrid electric power technologies,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. “ABS always looks ahead at new innovations and offers guidance in safe and effective applications.”



With the increased industry focus on environmental compliance and operational performance, many owners and operators in the marine and offshore industries are shifting their attention to electric propulsion and nonconventional sources of power. In developing this Advisory, ABS took a measured approach to evaluating the potential advantages and disadvantages, challenges and level of readiness for the primary hybrid electric power systems and components that are most suited for marine and offshore applications. The comprehensive list of technologies addressed in the Advisory includes lithium-ion batteries, supercapacitors, flywheel energy storage, fuel cells, wind and solar.



"In developing the Advisory, we looked beyond the marine and offshore industries to determine how other sectors, like electric utilities and aerospace, have applied nonconventional power to products," says ABS Chief Technology Officer Howard Fireman. "This Advisory demonstrates our broad approach to analyzing information – identifying and evaluating how technology transfer can deliver comprehensive and practical tools for the marine and offshore industries."