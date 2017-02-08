Johansen Joins EBDG Electrical Team
Erik Johansen joined Elliott Bay Design Group's (EBDG) New Orleans office in December 2016 bringing with him 20 years of marine electrical experience.
Johansen’s expertise includes supporting offshore vessel operators with major modifications, conversions and oversight of electrical contractors. His portfolio of vessel types includes workboats, ferries, tugboats, platform support vessels and chemical and petroleum carriers. Johansen enhances EBDG's growing electrical and marine engineering group with skills ranging from fleet electrical support to new design and installation support.