Johansen Joins EBDG Electrical Team

Related News

Containerized Living Quarters Delivered to MV Omalius

ELA Container Offshore GmbH said it has delivered two offshore living quarters to Belgium based G-Tec Offshore s.a. The containers…

SBM Offshore Raises Dividend

Dutch oil-ship lessor SBM Offshore's full-year core profit (EBITDA) jumped 67 percent, driven by growth in its Lease and Operate business…

Cyberhawk shortlisted for Offshore Achievement Awards

Cyberhawk Innovations is delighted to be recognised as a finalist at the 2017 Offshore Achievement Awards for the categories…

OPC: Making Naval History

In September, 2016, an U.S. shipyard and the Canadian design business of an Italian-owned Norwegian shipyard won the largest…

Proposed Sanctuaries Aim to Protect Historic Shipwrecks

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released draft plans for proposed national marine sanctuaries…

97 German Ships Beached in South Asia in 2016

It may seem a big surprise for a country whose industry is proud of green technology and engineering solutions, but Germany…

Evac Names Rudling President, Offshore and Merchant

Evac Group has appointed Claes Rudling as global Business Area President, Offshore and Merchant, effective January 23, 2017. Rudling will continue as CEO of Uson Marine…

Chinese Shipbuilder Mulls Deep-Sea Exploration

China Shipbuilding Industry Corp (CSIC) is developing a manned submersible vehicle, which would be able to dive into Challenger Deep…