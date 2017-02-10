Marine Link
Friday, February 10, 2017

DMA Focus on Smart Enforcement

February 10, 2017

Photo: Danish Maritime Authority

Photo: Danish Maritime Authority

 Future shipping requires that both the maritime industry and the authorities utilise new technology and digital solutions to do their work smarter and better, the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) said in a press release.

 
"Attendees of the European Shipping Week on 28 February 2017, can learn about the visions for smart inspection and enforcement of maritime regulation, and take part in the subsequent debate on digital and technological potentials and challenges," it said.
 
Efficient enforcement of global maritime regulation makes great demands on all parties. At the same time, there is a demand for a reduction of the number of burdens imposed in connection with ship inspection. 
 
The relevant technology is available, but how can we use it to meet the challenges that we are faced with?
 
During the European Shipping, Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority, Andreas Nordseth, will invite the participants to engage in a debate on, inter alia, the above issues at the seminar on "Smart Enforcement". 
 
The debate will be kick-started by Andreas' presentation of the DMA's visions for an efficient and burden-free enforcement of global maritime regulation.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2017 - The Ship Repair & Conversion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News