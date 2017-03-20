Ship Systems and Equipment Meeting Underway

The first set of international requirements for onboard lifting appliances and winches are expected to be finalized during this week’s meeting of the Sub-Committee on Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE).

The draft amendments to SOLAS as well as any necessary related guidelines will be submitted to the Maritime Safety committee (MSC) in June for consideration.

Also set for completion are draft amendments to the 2009 Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU) Code, covering machinery and electrical installations in hazardous areas, fire safety, and life-saving appliances and equipment.

The Sub-Committee’s agenda also includes work on life-saving appliances and arrangements, including new requirements for ventilation of survival crafts and finalization of functional requirements for SOLAS chapter III.

It will also develop work plans on fire protection on ro-ro passenger ships and on further work related to test and performance standards for life-saving appliances and arrangements on board ships operating in polar waters.

The 4th session of the Sub-Committee (20-24 March) was opened by International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim and is being chaired by Dr. Susumu Ota (Japan).