HHI's FSRU Unit equipped by GTT

GTT has received an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to equip a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) with its Mark III cryogenic membrane containment system. This order includes a firm vessel and one option. The FSRU of 170,000 m3 will be built at Hyundai's shipyard, in Ulsan (South Korea), on behalf of a European shipowner. The vessel will also be equipped with a Dual Fuel Diesel Engine motorization like standard LNG Carrier (LNGC). Delivery is scheduled in March 2019.



"GTT notes that the performance of its technologies for the FSRU market are renowned and appreciated by the key players of the offshore industry", commented Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT. "HHI is a long term partner, we are both involved to make the maritime industry progress by providing safe and flexible solutions."



There is growing trend towards building floating units able to change functionality, thereby achieving significant savings. Thus, floating terminals can operate as mobile vessels such as LNGC and can be contracted for short periods. There are currently 16 FSRUs in service which are able to operate as both transportation and regasification vessels.