Marine Link
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

HHI's FSRU Unit equipped by GTT

February 22, 2017

MARK III SYSTEM'S ORIGINAL DESIGN Photo by GTT

MARK III SYSTEM'S ORIGINAL DESIGN Photo by GTT

GTT has received an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to equip a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) with its Mark III cryogenic membrane containment system. This order includes a firm vessel and one option. The FSRU of 170,000 m3 will be built at Hyundai's shipyard, in Ulsan (South Korea), on behalf of a European shipowner. The vessel will also be equipped with a Dual Fuel Diesel Engine motorization like standard LNG Carrier (LNGC). Delivery is scheduled in March 2019.

"GTT notes that the performance of its technologies for the FSRU market are renowned and appreciated by the key players of the offshore industry", commented Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT. "HHI is a long term partner, we are both involved to make the maritime industry progress by providing safe and flexible solutions."

There is growing trend towards building floating units able to change functionality, thereby achieving significant savings. Thus, floating terminals can operate as mobile vessels such as LNGC and can be contracted for short periods. There are currently 16 FSRUs in service which are able to operate as both transportation and regasification vessels.

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News