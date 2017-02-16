Marine Link
Euroseas Reports Q4 Loss

February 16, 2017

Pic: Euroseas Ltd

 Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of drybulk and container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk and containerized cargoes, reported a total net revenues of $7.3 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2016.

 
Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $18.1 million or $2.17 loss per share basic and diluted. 
 
This loss includes, amongst other items, a $0.4 million of dividend on Series B Preferred Shares, a $5.9 million loss on write-down of M/V Eleni which was held for sale, $3.8 million loss on expected termination of our Kamsarmax newbuilding contract and a $4.7 million impairment loss.
 
Total net revenues of $28.4 million for the full year ended December 31, 2016. Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $45.9 million or $5.63 loss per share basic and diluted. 
 
This loss includes, among other items, a $1.7 million of dividend on Series B Preferred Shares, a $5.9 million loss on write-down of M/V Eleni which was held for sale, $7.1 million loss on termination of our Ultramax newbuilding contracts and on expected termination of our Kamsarmax newbuilding contract and a $18.7 million impairment loss in our Euromar investments.
 
