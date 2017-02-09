Hai Cheung to make Evoqua’s SeaCURE Systems

Evoqua Water Technologies’ SeaCure ballast water management system (BWMS) continues to build momentum in the marine market. Today, the company expanded its global partnership network by joining forces with Hai Cheung, a leading marine equipment supplier to the Chinese market.



Hai Cheung will initially support Chinese shipyards with the supply and service of Evoqua’s SeaCURE BWMS. In a second phase of the agreement, the Hong Kong-based engineering company will then produce the SeaCURE system under licence to facilitate demand from Chinese yards.



Following the ratification of the IMO Convention, the demand for a complete ballast water treatment solution, including design, installation and aftermarket support will grow. An expansive international network of organizations, sharing knowledge and expertise, is the best way to meet this market demand.



Gus Hou, Hai Cheung’s manager for the marine equipment business, said: “We are delighted to have formed this relationship with Evoqua. By combining the knowledge of our two organizations we will provide a robust and bespoke service to all our customers in the area.



“Over the next three years, we want to grow the business in China and become the first choice for electrochlorination equipment in this market.”



Lars Nupnau, Evoqua’s Director for Global Business Development, added: “By expanding our partnership network to China we have ensured that shipowners across the globe can enjoy consistent levels of expertise and support under the Evoqua name.”

Evoqua's SeaCURE system is an electrochlorination Ballast Water Management solution that has been developed to meet the IMO and USCG regulations, in all three salinities.



The system is based around three main pillars of filtration, electrochlorination and proprietary ORP-control logic. Utilising the trusted Chloropac® electrolyser, the system produces hypochlorite through the electrochlorination process to provide effective ballast water management.



The in situ generation from natural seawater avoids purchasing and handling of bulk chemicals, thereby reducing operating costs and removing safety risks.