Murphy Takes Up Role as Chief Executive of IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has introduced its new Chief Executive, Justin Murphy, who akes up his new position from February 13, 2017.



From 2013 to 2015, Murphy was CEO of Brightoil Shipping, Singapore and Executive Director at HKSE listed Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd, an Energy conglomerate with bunkering and ship owning divisions.



Prior to that, Murphy held director and board positions at several firms involved in shipping, including Teekay (TK), AET, and a stint as head of shipping at Macquarie Bank. His most recent role was as CEO at Acuity Shipping Limited in London, a company that helps ship owners and investors with strategies to boost the overall performance of their shipping investments.



Murphy takes over for Captain Peter Hall, the current Chief Executive of the Association, who announced his decision to retire last November.



IBIA is an authoritative voice for the global bunker industry and has 850 organizations and members around world. Commenting on Murphy's appointment, Chairman of IBIA, Robin Meech said: “We selected Justin for his proven track record of developing and implementing strategic plans, driving growth and also his practical hands-on experience leading successful teams across commercial, operational and technical functions in the shipping sector.”