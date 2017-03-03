Fibria Inks $636 mln Ship Deal with Pan Ocean
Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, signed a $636 million shipping deal with South Korea's Pan Ocean Co Ltd, according to a securities filing on Friday.
Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, signed a $636 million shipping deal with South Korea's Pan Ocean Co Ltd, according to a securities filing on Friday.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News