Marine Link
Friday, March 3, 2017

Fibria Inks $636 mln Ship Deal with Pan Ocean

March 3, 2017

Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, signed a $636 million shipping deal with South Korea's Pan Ocean Co Ltd, according to a securities filing on Friday.

 
The deal, approved by Fibria's board in November, involves a so-called "consecutive voyage contract" for five ships until 2035, with an option for the pulp maker to extend the deal by five or 10 years.
 
Reporting by Brad Haynes
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News