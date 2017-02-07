Fincantieri-led Team Submits Army MSV-L Proposal

Fincantieri Marine Group said it has submitted its proposal for the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Vessel - Light.

Fincantieri leads an industry team comprised of CNIM, the designer of the Catamaran Landing Craft (L-CAT); Oshkosh Defense, a provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life sustainment services; and other specialist partners, including Watercraft Logistics and FEDITC.

“We’ve assembled a world-class team of industry partners in order to deliver to the U.S. Army a highly reliable, low-risk, low total-life-cycle cost solution,” said Fincantieri Marine Group President and CEO, Francesco Valente.

Prime contractor Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s experience in managing complex U.S. government programs requiring serial production includes the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship and the U.S. Coast Guard’s Response Boat-Medium, under construction at its shipyards in Wisconsin.

Valente further spoke to the advantages of choosing a reference design based on seven L-CAT vessels, in service for more than five years, conducting global combat force missions for the French Navy. “We used a host of real-world maintenance and operational data to further develop the design into a flexible and reliable solution fit for the U.S. Army needs of today and tomorrow.”