Marine Link
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Fisheries Research Vessel Ordered for Germany

March 22, 2017

  • (Image: Damen)
  • Dr. Hanns-Christoph Eiden, President of The German Federal Office for Agriculture and Food, with Frank de Lange, Sales Director North, West and Southern Europe, Damen Shipyards Gorinchem (Photo: Damen)
  • (Image: Damen) (Image: Damen)
  • Dr. Hanns-Christoph Eiden, President of The German Federal Office for Agriculture and Food, with Frank de Lange, Sales Director North, West and Southern Europe, Damen Shipyards Gorinchem (Photo: Damen) Dr. Hanns-Christoph Eiden, President of The German Federal Office for Agriculture and Food, with Frank de Lange, Sales Director North, West and Southern Europe, Damen Shipyards Gorinchem (Photo: Damen)

The German Federal Office for Agriculture and Food (Bundesanstalt für Landwirtschaft und Ernährung, BLE) has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards Group for the construction of a new fisheries research vessel following a European tendering process, realized by the Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute (Bundesanstalt für Wasserbau, BAW).

 
With the vessel, to be called the Walther Herwig, the German Federal Ministry for Food and Agriculture (BMEL) will support Germany’s fisheries and oceanographic research programs.
 
Measuring 85 x 17,40 meters, the Walther Herwig will be the largest vessel in the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s fleet. Such dimensions will allow for accommodation for 26 crew and 26 scientists.
 
In terms of scientific facilities and equipment, the vessel will be outfitted with two hangars, wet and dry laboratory areas and trawling gear for both demersal and pelagic fisheries research. For physical and biological oceanographic studies, the vessel’s scientific teams will be able to utilize winches capable of relaying equipment to depths of up to 6,000 meters.
 
The Walther Herwig will be built at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania to a design that has been finalized in cooperation with Norwegian ship designers Skipsteknisk. The expected delivery is January 2020
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News