Fisheries Research Vessel Ordered for Germany

The German Federal Office for Agriculture and Food (Bundesanstalt für Landwirtschaft und Ernährung, BLE) has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards Group for the construction of a new fisheries research vessel following a European tendering process, realized by the Federal Waterways Engineering and Research Institute (Bundesanstalt für Wasserbau, BAW).

With the vessel, to be called the Walther Herwig, the German Federal Ministry for Food and Agriculture (BMEL) will support Germany’s fisheries and oceanographic research programs.

Measuring 85 x 17,40 meters, the Walther Herwig will be the largest vessel in the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s fleet. Such dimensions will allow for accommodation for 26 crew and 26 scientists.

In terms of scientific facilities and equipment, the vessel will be outfitted with two hangars, wet and dry laboratory areas and trawling gear for both demersal and pelagic fisheries research. For physical and biological oceanographic studies, the vessel’s scientific teams will be able to utilize winches capable of relaying equipment to depths of up to 6,000 meters.

The Walther Herwig will be built at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania to a design that has been finalized in cooperation with Norwegian ship designers Skipsteknisk. The expected delivery is January 2020