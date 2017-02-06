Glosten Promotes FitzGerald to Principal

Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy Glosten has promoted Ken FitzGerald to Principal.

FitzGerald is a graduate of Louisiana State University (BS, Petroleum Engineering, 1992), and joined Glosten in 2003 after 13 years working in commercial oceanography. While at Glosten, he has supported the firm’s work in mooring design, geophysical surveys, research vessels, logistics planning, and has managed risk assessment workgroups. He is a subject matter expert in mooring and maneuvering, and has managed ship alteration projects of all types.

FitzGerald is currently serving on Glosten’s Board of Directors, and is a member of the firm’s Ocean Engineering & Analysis department.

FitzGerald’s unique skill set has been utilized on projects supporting oceanographic research, marine construction and marine renewable energy. Most notably, FitzGerald served as Project Manager for Glosten’s work for the Panama Canal Expansion project. His efforts included engineering and consulting on the marine aspects of vessel movement through the new locks, including inputs to lock structure design, and design and manufacturing oversight of the new fendering systems under very challenging project constraints.