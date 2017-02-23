Chao Phraya: A Floating Food World
- Dinner cruise boat owned by Supatra Co. Ltd., 18 by 5-meters, 66-guests main, 24-guests upper deck, Cummins 6BTA-M 5.9-liter 150 HP, 7 knots, built by a contractor in Ayutthya. (Photo: Haig-Brown/Cummins)
- The upper deck of the Supatra Co. dinner boat seats up to 24 guests. (Photo: Haig-Brown/Cummins)
- The lower deck of the Supatra Co. dinner boat includes the galley and seats up to 66 guests. (Photo: Haig-Brown/Cummins)
- Shipyard manager Ekachai Virunrattanasiri shows Cummins representative Sathit Suwanprasert the dinner boat’s Cummins main engine. (Photo: Haig-Brown/Cummins)
- Chefs prepare dinner for up to 90 guests in the well laid out and equipped galley. (Photo: Haig-Brown/Cummins)
- Newly-built tourist transfer boat, named Supapan #4, is 16- by 3.5-meters, built Sorpitaksin Shipyard in Ayutthya and powered by Cummins 6BTA-M 150-HP. Teak bright works and takien planking with teng frames. (Photo: Haig-Brown/Cummins)
For many years, the Supatra River House on the Chao Phrya River, has been a favorite with Thai and foreign dinners. Situated on the Thonburi side of the river, the most favored approach to the restaurant is by boat. To that end, the owner, Khun Supapan maintains a fleet of beautifully restored Chao Phraya River water taxis. These can pickup dinners from their riverside hotels or any one of the Express Boat docks, including Tha Maharaj pier on the Bangkok side across from the Supatra River House.