Over 100 graduate out of I.T.S. “Fondazione G. Caboto”

I.T.S. “Fondazione G. Caboto” continues its incredible growth, counting over 100 graduates following the ceremony held on Friday, February 17th, for the 41 young students who achieved their diplomas in December 2016. This historical milestone confirmed the winning formula of the “I.T.S.” tertiary education model and the Caboto institute in particular, which brings the world of education closer to the labour market and guarantees employment.



As per tradition, the graduates awarded a certificate as “Advanced Technician for mobility of people and goods – Ship Machinery and Equipment” received a letter of commitment for recruitment by the companies that participated in the training process: Amoretti Armatori Group, Calisa Novella, Carboflotta, Finaval, Fratelli d’Amico, Gruppo d’Amico, Italia Marittima, ENI lng Shipping and Premuda.



These exceptional numbers demonstrate the constant growth of I.T.S. Caboto since it was founded in 2010 with the establishment of the Foundation. When courses started in 2011, around 60 students participated, while today the students in classrooms and on board with the Institute amount to almost 170. During the same period applications almost tripled, thanks to an employment rate for graduates close to 100%.



“I.T.S. Caboto has continued growth and investment to meet the needs of the shipping industry”, said Chairman Cesare d’Amico. “We took on the task of giving these 41 students a real opportunity for growth and a future, which was made possible thanks to the cooperation of the partner shipping companies and proved the crucial role played by I.T.S. education”.



The key importance of the Italian maritime cluster is glaringly obvious when you look at its contribution to the country’s GDP (32.6 billion euros) and employment (2% of the workforce, 471,000 people between direct employees and contractors)1.



And in recent years, a demand for qualified staff by shipping companies has emerged: according to a BIMCO report, the limited number of seafarers available for employment on board worldwide is insufficient to meet the demand of ship-owners, and this gap is likely to increase from 16,500 units to nearly 150,000 in 20252.



These figures emphasize the need for key players in the maritime economy to team up and train highly qualified seafarers, drawing on the I.T.S system. This form of tertiary education brings labour and educational requirements together with alternated curricula and the structural integration of teachers from the business world: a form of experiential teaching whose quality is also certified by grants.



During two years of training, students at I.T.S. Caboto attend 1,500 hours of classes and spend three periods at sea for a total of 3,000 hours and 12 months paid work, necessary to earn the official qualification.