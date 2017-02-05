FUSION, Ribeye Join forces

FUSION announced today that it signed a partnership with Ribeye Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Ribeye’s full Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) range will be offered with the option of either the FUSION BB100 Black Box Entertainment System or the compact RA70 Stereo, as well as Signature Series Speakers on the PRIME Series. All audio systems will include the FUSION Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) receiver and antenna.



A full-featured marine entertainment system, the MS-BB100 featuring FUSION-Link via NMEA 2000 control, Bluetooth audio streaming and Multi-Zone technology, blends performance and subtlety to deliver the ultimate audio solution for helms where space is at a premium. The MS-BB100 offers true FUSION-Link ‘plug and play’ compatibility with the world’s leading multifunction displays for easy-to-control audio playback. The MS-BB100 also features a Bluetooth module, embedded in the included wired remote, that provides an easy-to-mount solution for clear Bluetooth audio streaming and ensures Bluetooth reception is never compromised when the BB100 is mounted out of sight. Boaters can adjust each zone independently or globally from any connected FUSION-Link compatible display, MS-NRX300 wired remote or the FUSIONLink Bluetooth remote app for Apple or Android.



Featuring a sleek front face finish with a shallow-mount case design, the FUSION RA70 audio system delivers clear and dynamic sound reproduction in a marinized, space-saving chassis for flexible installation options. Engineered to seamlessly replace any standard DIN-sized car stereo, the low-profile design allows for easy integration without the need to redesign the dash space. Easy-to-use, the MS-RA70 offers a powerful entertainment solution for boats with a busy helm.



“We are thrilled to be involved with Ribeye,” said Chris Baird, Managing Director, FUSION Entertainment. “Our signature FUSION sound deserves to be on every vessel from tender to yacht and both systems Ribeye is installing in its boats offer crystal clear sound regardless of the seas. We are very excited about our ongoing business relationship with the brand.”



“Our boats range from family sport boats to hardworking tenders, all designed with a functional elegance,” said James Burroughs, managing director, Ribeye Ltd. “Our customers demand a system that offers the highest performance and the BB100 and RA70 along with the Signature Series speakers by FUSION deliver – even under the harshest conditions.”



The MS-DAB100A module offers users a plug-and-play converter for existing FUSION stereo systems, allowing access to the latest DAB and DAB+ radio stations. Gaining in popularity, DAB stations now service 94% of the UK, Germany, Netherlands and Scandinavia, with more stations moving to the format regularly.