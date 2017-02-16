Galasso Named Ocean Signal Sales Manager

Communication and safety at sea specialist Ocean Signal has announced the appointment of Rich Galasso as its new US Sales Manager.



Galasso will assist with the company’s sales growth strategy in the US as demand continues to increase for Ocean Signal’s communication and safety products for the recreational and commercial markets, including 406MHz beacons, AIS man overboard devices and flares.



Bringing more than 20 years’ experience in the marine industry to the role, Galasso joins Ocean Signal following a seven-year stint as regional distribution manager with satellite communications and tracking leader Globalstar (GSAT)/SPOT. His strong background as a sales manager also includes time at West Marine (WMAR), Standard Horizon and Uniden where he helped to increase dealer networks, grow sales and market presence, and successfully introduce new product lines. Further experience involved developing merchandising strategies, and coordinating and participating in boat shows.



Galasso will specifically focus on increasing the sales of Ocean Signal’s compact rescueME range of safety products, including the award-winning rescueME MOB1 with AIS and DSC, the rescueME EDF1 Electronic Distress Flare, rescueME PLB1 and rescueME EPIRB1, plus the AIS Alarm Box, new M100 MSLD and the company’s SafeSea range of GMDSS products, consisting of the S100 SART, V100 VHF and E100G EPIRB.



Ocean Signal operates as a unit of Florida-based ACR Electronics, Inc., a global leader in safety and survival technologies. The Drew Marine companies combine two of the most highly experienced electronic engineering teams in the marine communication industry to offer a comprehensive portfolio of reliable and easy-to-use survival gear.