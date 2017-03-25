Marine Link
Gazprom to Cement LNG Ties with Kuwait

March 25, 2017

Lena River gas carrier. Photo: Gazprom

 Russia-based energy company Gazprom has negotiated about supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG)  to Kuwait, reports Tass.

 
The talks continue in "a rather progressive mood,"during the the Energy Minister Alexander Novak’s visit to the Middle East country, the report said. However, it is too early yet to speak about finalizing them.  
 
Though Kuwait is satisfied with LNG supplies from Qatar, the parties continued the discussion on a long-term contract. 
 
Kuwait is building a new LNG terminal, which should be ready by 2020.  
 
Two years ago, Gazprom signed a memorandum of understanding to co-operate in LNG with Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), part of a wider deal between the two countries to forge closer ties in investment, technical and research matters.
 
The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) is a state-owned company, whose activities encompass petroleum exploration, production, petrochemicals, refining, marketing, and transportation.
 
