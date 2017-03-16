Marine Link
Gazprom: Gas Exports to Europe, Turkey up 17.7% Y/Y

March 16, 2017

Russian gas exports to Europe and Turkey rose 17.7 percent year-on-year between Jan. 1 and March 15 to 42.9 billion cubic metres, gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday.

