Crowley Relocates DC Government Office

February 16, 2017

To better serve its government customers, such as the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) and Naval Sea Systems Command, Crowley Maritime Corp. has moved its Washington, D.C., office to 100 M Street - adjacent to MARAD and the Navy Yard in the southeastern quadrant of the nation’s capital.


This new location puts Crowley closer to its clients in the District of Columbia while maintaining close proximity to Congressional offices.  It enables more networking with potential teaming partners, a distinction that’s important when pursuing large, complex government opportunities.  


“The move of Crowley’s D.C office is a clear indication of our commitment to provide the highest, most responsive service to our customers in the government sector,” said Mike Roberts, senior vice president and general counsel.  “We want to be both flexible and accessible to our local customers when they need us.”

