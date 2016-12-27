Marine Link
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Great Ships of 2016: NYK Blue Jay

December 27, 2016

  • (Photo: NYK)
  • (Photo: Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.)
  • (Photo: NYK) (Photo: NYK)
  • (Photo: Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.) (Photo: Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.)

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction. This year 18 ships in total were honored, including many “world firsts.”

NYK Blue Jay - Propulsion “World First”

Builder: Marine United Corporation
Operator: Nippon Yusen Kaisha
 
Japan Marine United Corporation delivered the 14,000 TEU container ship NYK Blue Jay, which is chartered by Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), the first of 10 that the shipyard is building for NYK for operation on the Asia-European shipping lanes.  While on the outside NYK Blue Jay may appear a standard containership, inside it is anything but standard as it houses a world first in marine power: a dual-rated Wärtsilä X82 diesel engine designed by Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) in Winterthur, Switzerland, and manufactured by Diesel United Ltd. in Japan, which means the engine and ship can respond more quickly to changing market conditions. “This engine was originally designed for the VLCC tanker market. But with the change of the trading pattern in container shipping, with slower speeds, different engines were required. It became suitable for large containerships after a revision of certain technical features,” said Rolf Stiefel, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd. 
 
“By doing the revisions of these features we developed a dual rating, which is offering the ship owner the possibility to adapt the engine to different trade patterns (speed). With this dual rating we can also make the engine very fuel efficient at these slower speeds. That is the benefit we’re offering with this engine.” In spite of its smaller capacity, the new container ship series is designed to be able to compete in terms of operating economy with new generation of ultra large container vessels carrying around 20,000TEU. The advanced propulsion concept includes a narrow dimensioned engine room allowing a hull design with exceptional hydrodynamic efficiency. And of course the central attraction is theWärtsilä brand Generation X two-stroke diesel engine, the 9-cylinder Wärtsilä X82.
 
Specifically designed and developed by WinGD to meet ship owners’ demands for the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO), the Generation X diesel and dual-fuel engines are conceived for maximized vessel payloads combined with low fuel consumption and emissions and for rational, economic production by WinGD’s licensees. 
 
Length: 364m
Width: 50.6m
Load draft: 15.8m
Main engine: Wärtsilä 9X82


(As published in the December 2016 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News)
Email


Related News

Statoil Wins Offshore Wind Lease in New York

Just days after Deepwater Wind said its Block Island Wind Farm has begun delivering electricity into the New England region’s grid, Statoil reports that it has been…

DMCA, DNV Join forces to promote Maritime Innovation

Workshop in Progress Photo Dubai Maritime City Authority'

In cooperation with Det Norske Veritas, one of the world's largest classification society of vessels, Dubai Maritime City…

UKHO Brings ECDIS Seminars to North America

Image: UKHO

The United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) will offer its free ‘Living with ECDIS’ seminars in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday…

Egypt Gets its First German Submarine

The HDW Class 209/1400mod submarine. Photo: ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH

The Egyptian Navy has officially received its first Type-209/1400 submarine at the German city of Kiel to support the naval troops…

Roundtable Discusses Nigeria’s Maritime Future

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) together with the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) have co-hosted an event on “The Future of…

Task Group Sails to Bass Strait

HMA Ships Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Parramatta, Gascoyne and Huon leave Sydney Harbour to take part in Exercise OCEAN RAIDER, one of the Royal Australian Navy's largest maritime warfare activities. Photo: Royal Australian Navy.

Warships, submarines and aircraft from all over the country are converging on Bass Strait for the final week of Exercise OCEAN RAIDER…

Popular News

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas is a proverbial ‘rags-to-riches’ story, emerging from rural Indiana to build a corporate empire.

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

During a repair stop on the Atlantic, the “Bremen Express” (8,750 TEU) experienced rolling for reasons yet to be determined.

Jobs

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News