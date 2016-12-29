Great Ships of 2016: Texas

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction. This year 18 ships in total were honored, including many “world firsts.”

Texas - LNG-ready tanker for Crowley

Crowley Maritime Corp. took delivery of Texas, the second of four new Jones Act product tankers from Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSINC). The 50,000 dwt, 330,000-barrel Texas joins sister ship Ohio, which was received by Crowley in October, as the first ever tankers to receive the ABS LNG-Ready Level 1 approval, meaning Crowley has the option to convert the tanker to liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion in the future. The remaining two product tankers being built by PSINC (formerly known as Aker Philadelphia Shipyard, Inc.) for Crowley are under construction with planned deliveries in 2016. The new 50,000 dwt product tankers are based on a Hyundai Mipo Dockyards (HMD) design which incorporates numerous fuel efficiency features, flexible cargo capability and the latest regulatory requirements. The vessel is 600 ft. long and is capable of carrying crude oil or refined petroleum products. Crowley’s Seattle-based, naval architecture and marine engineering subsidiary Jensen Maritime provided construction management services for the product tankers.