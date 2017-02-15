Green Bay, Royal Thai Navy Kick Off Cobra Gold 2017

Amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), officially kicked off Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 (CG 17) in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 14.

Cobra Gold is a Thailand/United States co-sponsored, combined task force and joint theater security cooperation exercise conducted annually in the Kingdom of Thailand. CG 17 will be held Feb. 14-24, with up to 29 nations participating.

CG 17, in its 36th iteration, will address regional and global security challenges and will promote international cooperation and stability within the region. This year, Cobra Gold will strengthen regional cooperation and collaboration, increasing the ability of participating nations to work together on complex multilateral operations such as counter-piracy and the delivery of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The exercise will improve the capabilities of participating nations to plan and conduct combined, joint operations; build relationships across the region; and improve interoperability across a wide range of security activities.

"Training with America's allies and partner nations makes us all better prepared and more responsive should a contingency occur," said Capt. Nathan Moyer, Green Bay's commanding officer. "We look forward to demonstrating the capabilities of this awesome 'blue-green' team as we work at sea and ashore during Cobra Gold and throughout our time on patrol."

The U.S. has been treaty allies with Thailand for more than 180 years and formal treaty allies for more than 60. The U.S. and Thailand plan to work together to continue advancements for both countries, the region, and beyond.

During a visit to Green Bay, senior military leaders from the Royal Thai navy spoke about the importance of building stronger ties between the two nations.

"We are very happy to be working together with the United States Navy and Green Bay," said Royal Thai navy Capt. Bandit Cheanuim, deputy chief of staff, Amphibious Squadron. "The relationships we continue to build during Cobra Gold help to strengthen our nations' friendship."

Cobra Gold is the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region.

Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency.