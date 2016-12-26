Marine Link
Diana Shipping Gets Refund Guarantee Payment

Courtesy Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that in connection with the previously announced cancellation of a shipbuilding contract for a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, Hull No. DY6006, with an original delivery date of May 31, 2016, the Company received yesterday a refund payment of approximately US$9.4 million.

The refund payment to the Company was made under the Refund Guarantee from the Export-Import Bank of China and reflects a refund of the first and second installment payments under the shipbuilding contract. The refund amount constitutes the repayment of all monies paid by the Company in connection with the cancelled shipbuilding contract, together with interest thereon.
 

