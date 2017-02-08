Marine Link
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Hamburg Süd Opens Dubai Office

February 8, 2017

Hamburg Süd has opened its first proprietary agency in the Middle East. On February 1 Hamburg Süd Shipping LLC commenced operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
 
The company-owned agency coordinates Hamburg Süd’s business in the Persian Gulf and has taken over all the tasks and activities for commercial operations as well as container logistics from the long-standing local agency partner Inchcape Shipping Services LLC. Vessel and customs clearance in the Ports of Jebel Ali and Khor Fakkan will continue to be handled by Inchcape Shipping Services.
 
Several of Hamburg Süd’s liner services connect the Middle East with the shipping company’s global network. One of the key commodity sectors in which Hamburg Süd is strong in the region is the transport of temperature-controlled cargo. For, as well as cargo in dry containers, Hamburg Süd ships especially meat and fruits into the region on the Persian Gulf from South America. As one of the leading reefer container carriers worldwide, Hamburg Süd provides the equipment and long-standing expertise necessary for this. By establishing a proprietary office in the high-growth metropolis of Dubai, Hamburg Süd can respond even better to the requirements of its customers in the region. 
