Hanssons Increase Holding in NAT

Related News
Reach Subsea Enters Survey Deal for Edda Fonn
Norwegian owner of offshore inspection vessels Reach Subsea has secured a contract for its Edda Fonn vessel. According to Reach Subsea…
ASV Global to demonstrate C-Worker 5 ASV at Ocean Business exhibition
ASV Global has announced it will be demonstrating its C-Worker 5 Autonomous Surface Vehicle (ASV) at the Ocean Business exhibition in Southampton…
Vard design Survey vessel for South African Navy
Offering the Vard Marine 9 105 Hydrographic/Oceanographic Survey vessel design, Southern African Shipyards, located in Durban, S.A.
MOL Invests in Self-Elevating Platform Vessel Operator
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced a plan to acquire a 5% share in Seajacks International Limited (Seajacks) Group…
USS New Hampshire Goes for Maintenance
The Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS New Hampshire has arrived at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) for maintenance work…
SSBN Launches Fleet Ballistic Missiles
An Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine assigned to Submarine Group 9 completed a Follow-on Commander's Evaluation Test (FCET) Feb.
$400 bln of unassessed climate risk in shipping
Today, Carbon War Room (CWR) and UMAS released research that suggests climate transition pathways pose risks to the banks…
DMCA Readies for International Boat Show
As part of its role as the government entity supporting Dubai International Boat Show 2017, the Dubai Maritime City Authority…
Popular News
USCG Awards Polar Icebreaker Contracts
The U.S. Coast Guard awarded five firm fixed-price contracts for heavy polar icebreaker design studies and analysis Wednesday.
Top 10 Maritime Nations: Ranked by Value
The March 2017 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News focuses on SINGAPORE, as this maritime powerhouse struggles to maintain balance and
Pioneering Spirit: Addressing Drive & Control Challenges
‘Lifting’ a 48,000-ton platform in the open ocean is no easy task; special Bosch Rexroth components and control systems on board the Pioneering
ICS Published Flag State Performance Table
The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published its latest Flag State Performance Table providing an annual overview of the performance of