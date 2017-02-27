Marine Link
Monday, February 27, 2017

Hanssons Increase Holding in NAT

February 27, 2017

A company owned by the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)  (NAT) Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, and his son, Alexander, has purchased 75,000 NAT shares last week, adding to the position as one of the largest shareholders of NAT.
 
The share price was $7.96 per share.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News